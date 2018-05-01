Remembrance Ceremony honors fallen heroes in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A night of remembrance in York County. Law enforcement, family, friends, and community members all gathered at Prospect Hill Cemetery in North York Borough tonight to honor the lives of fallen York County heroes.

A wreath was laid in tribute to Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill and Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter.

Hill was killed back in January by friendly fire, while serving a warrant in Harrisburg. Suiter was shot and killed while investigating a homicide in Baltimore.

"We come from a strong brotherhood. We know each day we put the uniform on, we might not come home to our family members, and this here, event is to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," said York County Sheriff Richard Keuerleber.

"We're a family. Law enforcement, firemen, detectives, we're all in this together. We're all public service. We work hard to make our communities safer, and it's the very least that we can do," said Martin Pane, U.S. Marshal.

Both Detective Suiter and Deputy Hill's names will be added to the 'Safekeepers Shrine' at the cemetery in the coming days.

Also honored were York City Firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony. The men were killed back in March while battling flames inside the Old Weaver Piano and Organ Building in York, when it collapsed.