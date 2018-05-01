× Sixers’ shooters go cold, drop Game One on the road to Boston

BOSTON– The Philadelphia 76ers’ hot shooters went cold in Boston on Monday night.

The Celtics were able to capitalize on the weak shooting night while receiving outstanding efforts from G Terry Rozier and rookie F Jayson Tatum to take a 117-101 win and Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Rozier led the Celtics with 29 points, including 7 three-pointers, while Tatum added 28 points of his own.

Sixers’ C Joel Embiid had 31 points of his own, but the Sixers shot just over 19% from deep, hitting only 5 of the team’s 26 three point attempts.

Philadelphia had not played in a week, and G Ben Simmons attributed some of the Sixers’ poor performance on “being rusty” to reporters after the loss.

The teams will hit the floor for Game 2 on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. in Boston before returning to Philadelphia for Games 3 & 4 on Saturday & Monday nights respectively.