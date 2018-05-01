Southwestern Regional Police place 135 flags outside station to mark National Peace Officers Memorial Day

SPRING GROVE, York County — To mark National Peace Officers Memorial Day, the Southwestern Regional Police Department has installed 135 American flags in front of its police station to commemorate each office killed in the line of duty in the United States last year.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15, the police department says.

The two flags located directly in front of the police station’s doors represent the two Pennsylvania officers killed in the line of duty last year — Trooper Michael Paul Stewart III, who died in Westmoreland County when a truck pulled into the path of his patrol vehicle, and Officer Brian David Shaw of the New Kensington Police Department, who was shot and killed during a foot pursuit after a traffic stop.

The flags, which were lent to the department by the Hanover Exchange Club, will be in place until May 21.