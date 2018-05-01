× Steelers release S J.J. Wilcox

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have released a veteran safety.

The team announced that it has released S J.J. Wilcox.

Wilcox, 27, appeared in 12 games, but only totaled 12 tackles and an interception.

It was his only year with the Steelers, after playing his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

The move comes after the team took S Terrell Edmunds in the first round of the NFL Draft last Thursday.