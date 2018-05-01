Steelers release S J.J. Wilcox

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 12: Pittsburgh Steelers safety J.J. Wilcox (27) warms up on the field before the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have released a veteran safety.
The team announced that it has released S J.J. Wilcox.
Wilcox, 27, appeared in 12 games, but only totaled 12 tackles and an interception.
It was his only year with the Steelers, after playing his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The move comes after the team took S Terrell Edmunds in the first round of the NFL Draft last Thursday.