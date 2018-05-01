× Two of four suspects taken into custody following reported retail theft, vehicle pursuits in Derry Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Two people were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a reported retail theft and two vehicle pursuits in Derry Township. Two other suspects are still at large.

Derry Township Police received a report of an active retail theft incident at Tanger Outlets around 2:37 p.m. The suspects fled the Tanger Outlets in a light blue minivan, according to police.

An officer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling west on Hersheypark Drive and while that officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped up. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle ended up turning into the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express on Walton Avenue. At that point, a female driver and male passenger exited the vehicle — the driver was quickly taken into custody but the passenger fled on foot northwest from the vehicle, police say.

While the female driver was being handcuffed, another female in the vehicle got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

A second pursuit ensued and that driver eventually lost control of the minivan, crashing it in the 800 block of West Main Street in Hummelstown. The driver, who had exited the crashed minivan, attempted to flee on foot while carrying a car seat with a young child in it, police add. She was taken into custody.

But a fourth passenger exited the minivan and fled on foot. This passenger, as well as the male from the stop location at the Holiday Inn Express, remain at large.

The first and second drivers sustained minor injuries, police note. The child was not injured.