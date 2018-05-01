Two women charged, two others at large following retail theft, vehicle pursuits in Derry Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — UPDATE: The two women apprehended Tuesday after a reported retail theft and two vehicle pursuits in Derry Township have been charged, the township’s police department announced.

The initial driver, who led police on the first pursuit, is Harrisburg resident Honisty Brown. Brown, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude police, two counts of retail theft, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and driving without a license.

Daniell Chavious, the woman who allegedly jumped in the front seat of the vehicle while Brown was being handcuffed and drove off, faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude police, two counts of retail theft, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Before being arrested, 23-year-old Chavious, also of Harrisburg, allegedly fled on foot from police while carrying a car seat with a young child in it.

The child was remanded to the care of family members.

Brown and Chavious were arraigned at Dauphin County Night Court and committed to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail, Derry Township Police say.

Police add that one of the two passengers who fled on foot has been identified, but charges have not been filed against this individual.

Previously: Two people were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a reported retail theft and two vehicle pursuits in Derry Township. Two other suspects are still at large.

Derry Township Police received a report of an active retail theft incident at Tanger Outlets around 2:37 p.m. The suspects fled the Tanger Outlets in a light blue minivan, according to police.

An officer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling west on Hersheypark Drive and while that officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped up. A pursuit ensued and the vehicle ended up turning into the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express on Walton Avenue. At that point, a female driver and male passenger exited the vehicle — the driver was quickly taken into custody but the passenger fled on foot northwest from the vehicle, police say.

While the female driver was being handcuffed, another female in the vehicle got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

A second pursuit ensued and that driver eventually lost control of the minivan, crashing it in the 800 block of West Main Street in Hummelstown. The driver, who had exited the crashed minivan, attempted to flee on foot while carrying a car seat with a young child in it, police add. She was taken into custody.

But a fourth passenger exited the minivan and fled on foot. This passenger, as well as the male from the stop location at the Holiday Inn Express, remain at large.

The first and second drivers sustained minor injuries, police note. The child was not injured.