Victim identified in fatal Lebanon City fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Officials have identified the victim in a fatal fire from over the weekend in Lebanon City.

On April 28 around 4:25 a.m., Lebanon City Fire Department and Lebanon City Police responded to a reported fire in the 400 block of N. 10th Street.

Firemen were able to control and extinguish the blaze, and found an unconscious man within the apartment where the fire had originated.

That man was removed from the building and found to be deceased.

He was identified as Aneudy Rosario, 34, of Lebanon.

On April 30, an autopsy was performed on Rosario, with preliminary results reflecting that he died of smoke inhalation.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal determined that the fire was accidental and originated in the kitchen.