Warming continues for Tuesday with plenty of sun and a breeze

DRASTIC WARMING BEGINS: It’s another chilly start for the region, but the pattern begins to warm drastically through the middle of the week. Skies are mostly clear, and the winds continue to ease approaching daybreak. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s plenty of sunshine through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, and it helps boost temperatures into the middle to upper 70s. A few spots could even touch 80 degrees! There’s a warm southwest breeze. It’s clear and calm through the night. Temperatures are much milder, with readings in the upper 40s to middle 50s. The warm southwest breeze continues into Wednesday, and it helps further warm the region. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. The humidity starts to increase too, so don’t be surprised if it feels a bit sticky outside!

WARM WITH STORM CHANCES: As the pattern breaks down toward the end of the week, shower and thunderstorm chances creep into the forecast. A couple are possible Thursday afternoon, but this does not keep temperatures out of the 80s. Friday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, perhaps the evening too. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There could also be some lingering showers through the night, but those are expected to fade by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend isn’t as warm, but it still looks to bring above average temperatures and sunshine. Temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Some cooler air tries to sneak in for Sunday. This drops temperatures a bit lower in the 70s. Skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There’s a very tiny chance for a shower, but for now it looks like we end up dry. Monday is partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!