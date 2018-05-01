Warming to the 80s under bright sunny skies Wednesday

SUMMER FEEL

The sunset should be gorgeous this evening. Clear skies and warm readings in the 70s. Overnight, plenty of stars visible and it won’t be as cool with morning lows in the lower 50s. Bright sunshine wakes us Wednesday. A slight breeze out of the southwest boosts temperatures well into the 80s. Despite added clouds, it’s still quite warm in the middle 80s Thursday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible mainly north and west of Harrisburg. You’ll notice the humidity a bit more too. Better chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday late in the day towards evening. It is still quite warm in the lower 80s too. The front comes through late leaving drier conditions for the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday brings plenty of sunshine. While it’s not as warm, temperatures still climb to the mid and upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Some questions on the modeling for the second half of the weekend. Another front could bring a few showers Sunday, however, there is disagreement on the data. Temperatures are in the lower 70s.



NEXT WEEK

A quiet couple of days begins the week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the lower 70s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist