York County Sports Hall of Fame finds a permanent home in the Revolution’s PeoplesBank Park

YORK — After spending several years without a home, the York County Sports Hall of Fame has permanently relocated and reopened at PeoplesBank Park, the home of the York Revolution, the team announced Tuesday.

The Hall of Fame, which is owned and sponsored by the York Sports Night organization, was established in 1973.

“On behalf of the BOD of York Sports Night, I want to thank the York Revolution for helping establish a home for our Hall of Fame,” said York Sports Night board chairman Mike Harvey. “The Hall of Fame honors individuals with York roots who have made significant impacts in the world of sports at the local, national, and international level. They were rewarded with plaques that were placed on our wall of honor. Until recently, we had no permanent home to display this collection. Now, thanks to the combined efforts of the Revolution and York Sports Night, we have an appropriate place that we can share these hallowed awards with our community.”

“This is a natural,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “We have always said that PeoplesBank Park is more than just a ballpark for our baseball team. This is another example of that. We’re really happy to be able to accommodate the Hall of Fame and enable many more Yorkers to encounter the stories of the accomplishments of the members.”

Each year, the newest members of the Hall of Fame will be displayed in a prominent location in the lobby of the skybox level. As new members are added, the previous year’s members will be added to the “end” of the timeline along the skybox hallways.

The York Area Sports Hall of Fame consists of outstanding athletes, coaches, and other individuals who have achieved clear levels of excellence over an extended period of time and made significant contributions to the betterment of the York community. A committee of the Sports Night organization elects Hall of Fame members annually.