19-year-old man killed in dirt bike accident in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG — A 19-year-old man was killed Tuesday in an accident involving a dirt bike in Harrisburg, according to a police report.

Harrisburg police say Treyquan Daniels was killed in an accident in the area of North 19th and Forster Streets at about 8:20 p.m. According to police, Daniels riding a dirt bike and traveling east on Forster Street when he ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling south on North 19th Street.

Other motorcycle riders who were traveling with Daniels removed the dirt bike from the crash scene and left him on the roadway before officers arrived, police say. The motorcycle was later found at the rear of a home on the 1900 block of Forster Street, according to police.

Daniels was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police say. The driver of the car remained at the scene and did not require medical attention, according to police.