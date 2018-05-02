× About 150 overdose incidents reported monthly in Lancaster County, relaunched map shows

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– After relaunching an online map of reported drug overdoses, officials have found that about 150 overdose incidents are reported monthly in Lancaster County.

The map, which was first published in 2016, now shows emergency overdose reports in the county between October 1, 2017 and March 1, 2018.

During that five-month period, emergency responders were dispatched to approximately 750 locations and incidents.

That can be broken down to about 5 overdose incidents per day, 35 per week, and 150 per month.

The map was designed to protect the identities of patients involved and their exact addresses, while giving people an idea of where drug activity may be located.

Here is where you can view the Lancaster County Overdose Map.