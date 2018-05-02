× Cash 5 Jackpot of $400,000 split in Huntingdon, York Counties

DAUPHIN COUNTY– Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets sold in Huntingdon and York counties split a $400,000 jackpot from the Monday, May 1, drawing. The tickets matched all five balls drawn, 05-09-18-31-39, to each win $200,000, less applicable withholding.

Appleby’s Drug Store, 133 E. Shirley St., Mount Union, and Rutter’s, 301 N. Main St., Red Lion, each earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office

More than 33,400 other Cash 5 tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.

At palottery.com, click on Winners and Benefits to see how nearly $2.6 billion in Lottery prizes and over $1 billion in senior benefits funding was distributed in the last fiscal year.

How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may choose specific numbers using a Cash 5 playslip, or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 drawings are held seven nights a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. The chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-962,598 and the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1-in-10.5.

SOURCE: PA Lottery