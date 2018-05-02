Chambersburg area skimming device suspect pleads guilty to federal charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A man who placed skimming devices on F&M Trust ATM machines within the Chambersburg area in November 2017 has pleaded guilty to federal charges relating to this incident as well as others throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Roberto De Miranda Martinez, a Chilean foreign national who had overstayed his visa, was arrested in Virginia following a thorough investigation that involved F&M Trust Security Officers, Chambersburg Police and the Richmond Field Office of the FBI.

Numerous victims in the Chambersburg area discovered that their ATM debit/credit card numbers and/or bank accounts had been compromised and varying amounts of money had been withdrawn from individual accounts, Chambersburg Police state. The total loss to F&M Trust and its customers was a portion of the $1.2 million scheme enacted by De Miranda Martinez and others who worked in cooperation with him to perpetrate these thefts, police add.

Other suspects related to De Miranda Martinez are expected to be apprehended and charged in the scheme of theft in the future, police say.