Even warmer Wednesday with a slight increase in humidity

WARM CONTINUES WITH STORM CHANCES: The warming trend continues for Wednesday, so expect afternoon temperatures to climb even higher. It’s a clear and calm start to the morning in the meantime. Temperatures are much milder, with readings in the 40s to middle 50s. The warm southwest breeze is back Wednesday afternoon, and it helps further warm the region. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. The humidity starts to increase too, so don’t be surprised if it feels just a bit sticky outside! It’s warm and humid through the night under partly clear skies. Expect low temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Some patchy haze or fog is possible. As the pattern breaks down toward the end of the week, shower and thunderstorm chances creep into the forecast. A couple are possible Thursday afternoon, but this does not keep temperatures out of the 80s. Friday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, perhaps the evening too. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll even have to watch for some lingering showers through the night that should clear out by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend isn’t as warm, but it still looks to bring above average temperatures and sunshine. Temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Some cooler air tries to sneak in for Sunday. This drops temperatures a bit lower in the 70s. Skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Shower chances for the day are increasing, so we’ll continue to watch these trends.

NEXT WEEK: There won’t be much to talk about in weather early next week—and that’s not necessarily a bad thing! It just means conditions are quiet and seasonable. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Monday under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday is partly cloudy. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!