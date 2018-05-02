× Free adoption event to be held at Lancaster SPCA on Saturday

LANCASTER — A free adoption event will be held at the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) Centers in Lancaster and Philadelphia on Saturday, May 5.

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a Michigan-based nonprofit, will pay all adoption fees as part of its ‘Empty the Shelters’ event.

Over 100 pets are expected to be available for adoption across the three locations, according to a BISSELL Pet Foundation release.

“By paying adoption fees, BISSELL Pet Foundation brings awareness for adoption,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “PSPCA will follow its standard application procedures to ensure pets go to the right homes. We want everyone to experience the joy of giving a pet a second chance at life.”

The PSPCA Center in Lancaster is located at 848 S. Prince Street. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Families that adopt on May 5 will be required to pay licensing fees for their pet – costs may vary by county. Families will also need to bring a photo ID, proof of address, and proof of current pet’s vaccinations. Children and/or other dogs in the household will be required to attend as well for a meet and greet. BISSELL Pet Foundation will thank families for choosing adoption by providing a leash for dogs, a collar for cats and valuable wellness information and coupons for new pet owners while supplies last.

The PSPCA will be adhering to their standard adoption requirements for the event and adopters are encouraged to review those requirements prior to May 5 by visiting https://www.pspca.org/adoption-process. For more information about Empty the Shelters, please visit https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.