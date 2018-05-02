Give Local York Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed this Friday's Give Local York Event at Central Market. Give Local York is 24 hour on-line giving spree and a chance to help a nonprofits in the York area. To find out how you can help, checkout the website at: https://givelocalyork.org/

Also the FOX43's teams will be broadcasting All Day Long at Central Market to support the Give Local York event!

4AM - 9AM FOX43 Morning News

4PM - 5PM FOX43 First at Four

5PM - 6PM FOX43 at 5PM

10PM -10PM FOX43 at 10

11PM - 12:05PM FOX43 Give Local York Special