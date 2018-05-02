× Give Local York: Rotary Club of York takes on special project

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Give Local York is set for May 4!

In the months leading up to the event, FOX43 Morning News will have some of the different organizations that will benefit from the proceeds on the program.

Today’s guests are York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, Sheriff Richard Keuerleber, Lt. David M. Godfrey of the York County Sheriff’s Office, Operations/K9 Division, along with Dargo the dog. They stopped by the set to offer more on a special project they have with Give Local York does.

For more information, you can visit our Give Local York page here.