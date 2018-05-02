If you cheat on your diet, take heart: Survey says many Americans are right there with you
May 6th is International Diet Day, and a recent survey shows just over a quarter of the American population lists pasta as their go-to cheat food.
According to researchers Three Bridges — coincidentally (or not) a pasta-making company — a survey of 2,000 Americans about their eating and cheating habits in February revealed:
- 26 percent of Americans list pasta as their go-to cheat food
- 18 percent of Americans cheat on their diets every day
- 28 percent say they cheat on their diets twice a week
- Saturday ranks as Americans’ No. 1 cheat day, with 36 percent of those surveyed saying they cheat on the weekend. (Friday comes in second, at 25 percent)
- 55 percent of Americans eat whatever they’re in the mood for
- You can’t cheat if you’re not dieting — 27 percent of those surveyed say they’ve never even been on a diet