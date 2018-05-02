× Lebanon man will serve up to six years for death of 4-month-old son

LEBANON — A 38-year-old Lebanon man will serve a term of 18 months to six years in state prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault leading to the death of his 4-month-old son.

Jason R. Kurtz also received a concurrent sentence of 18 months to six years for endangering the welfare of children after pleading no contest to the charges.

In January of 2016, Kurtz placed his son face-down in a swing at about 7:45 p.m., according to a criminal complaint filed by Lebanon police. He then left the child unattended while he went to a local bar.

When he came back at about 8:30 p.m., he said, he thought the child was sleeping.

The boy’s mother, Kimberly Sourwine, returned home from work that night around 10 p.m. and watched television for about an hour before checking on the child. When she found the boy was unresponsive, she called 911.

The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Sourwine, 32, pleaded no contest to endangering the welfare of children.

According to police, an autopsy revealed the child suffered two left-side rib fractures believed to be six to eight weeks old, and a possible right rib fracture. Another 4-month-old, the child’s twin brother, was also examined and found to have a healing rib fracture, police say.

The injuries were not consistent with accidental injuries, but a sign of physical abuse, according to police.

In addition to the child in the swing, police say, Kurtz also left three other children between the ages of 9 years and four months old unattended in the home when he left.

The other children are now in foster care.