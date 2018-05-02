Man accused of sexually assaulting two girls over span of several years

A 63-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting two girls between 1996 and 2010 has been charged, according to court documents.

Richard Barker, of New Castle, was arrested for several counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children, documents show.

Barker allegedly performed sexual acts on the victims and forced them to do the same, the Pennsylvania State Police report says. He is also accused of inappropriately touching them.

The report says Barker told police that he didn’t remember the incidents.