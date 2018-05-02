Man charged after allegedly leaving 5-year-old child in hotel room

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Steelton man accused of leaving his 5-year-old child in a hotel while he left the area faces one count of endangering the welfare of children, according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department.

Police say Jason Graham, 43, and his child stayed at a hotel in Cumberland County on March 31. During the night, Graham allegedly left the child alone at the hotel and left the area. The child awoke to discover that Graham was gone and then went to another room to alert someone, police add.

Graham was located on April 2. He was taken into custody on April 11 after police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for a later date.