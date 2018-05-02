× Mechanicsburg man suffers minor injuries after crashing vehicle into home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man was injured after crashing his vehicle into a house.

David Adamchick, 65, suffered minor injuries in a crash.

Late last month, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Merrimac Avenue for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a house.

Officers arrived and found that a 2001 Dodge Viper had crossed the roadway, drove through a yard, and into a home.

Adamchick had backed the vehicle out from his driveway and accelerated instead of braking, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and back into a home.

He was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with minor injuries.

The homeowner was home at the time of the crash and was not injured.