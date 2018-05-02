Mechanicsburg man suffers minor injuries after crashing vehicle into home
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man was injured after crashing his vehicle into a house.
David Adamchick, 65, suffered minor injuries in a crash.
Late last month, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Merrimac Avenue for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a house.
Officers arrived and found that a 2001 Dodge Viper had crossed the roadway, drove through a yard, and into a home.
Adamchick had backed the vehicle out from his driveway and accelerated instead of braking, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and back into a home.
He was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with minor injuries.
The homeowner was home at the time of the crash and was not injured.
40.214256 -77.008588