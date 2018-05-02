× Millersville teen facing charges after stealing wallet with credit card, uploading picture of card to social media

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Millersville teen is facing charges after stealing a wallet that contained a credit card and uploading the picture of the card to social media.

Brandon Bencosme, 18, is facing theft from motor vehicle and access device fraud charges for his role in the incident.

On February 20 around 5:00 a.m., Bencosme allegedly entered a vehicle and stole a wallet that contained a credit card.

Bencosme proceeded to photocopy the credit card and uploaded it to his social media account.

The credit card’s information was then used by several people who accessed it from his posting on social media.

Now, he’s facing charges.