PA State Police hold public memorial ceremony to honor lives lost in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police will hold a public ceremony on Wednesday to honor the 98 lives lost in the line of duty since the department was established.

The ceremony is on the 113th anniversary of the department.

At Wednesday's ceremony, there will be a special tribute to Trooper Michael Stewart, the 98th member of the State Police to be killed in the line of duty. Trooper Stewart died last year from injuries sustained during a car crash while on duty.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Troopers from all across the state are expected to attend. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the State Police Academy in Hershey.