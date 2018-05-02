× Police arrest York teen who was sought for March shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a York teen that was sought for a March shooting.

Matthew Hughes, Jr., 19, is facing aggravated assault and illegal firearms possession charges for his role in a shooting that occurred in March 2018.

Previously, on August 1, 2017, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole charged Hughes with absconding from parole and on December 24, 2017, State Police charged Hughes with assault and illegally possessing a firearm.

On May 2 around 6:30 a.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force tracked Hughes to a home in Coventry at Waterford in York Township.

Officers surrounded the home and called for Hughes to surrender.

Initially, Hughes refused to show himself, but he ultimately surrendered after about 30 minutes.

No on was injured during the arrest.

U.S. Marshall, Martin J. Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service and task force partners continue to work together to ensure fugitives are brought to justice.”