× Police investigating skid loader stolen from York County job site

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a skid loader that was stolen from a job site.

On April 30, police received a report that a 2007 Bobcat skid loader was stolen from a job site in the 200 block of Old York Road.

It was taken sometime between noon on Saturday, April 28 and 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 30.

The machine is similar to the one in the picture attached to this post.

The investigation into this theft is ongoing. Anybody that may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267/