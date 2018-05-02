Police searching for suspects in gas station burglary in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for suspects in a burglary of a gas station.

On April 8, police were dispatched to the 2800 block of East Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township for an active burglary.

Upon arrival, police found that two male suspects had forcibly entered the gas station and stole items from inside the business.

Surveillance footage from the station was obtained, and showed two suspects.

One suspect is an overweight black male wearing a clown mask wearing neon green sneakers.

The second suspect is a thin white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He is the only one pictured above.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, you are encouraged to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.