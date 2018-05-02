× Red Lion outduels Dallastown on the diamond 1-0

RED LION, YORK COUNTY – They are backyard rivals that staged a classic pitching duel on the high school baseball diamond. Red Lion edged Dallastown 1-0 in eight innings under the lights at Horn Field on Monday Night. Senior Tyler Burchett led the Lions to victory. He struck out 12 Wildcats in a little over seven innings of work and added the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the 8th. Burchett is a highly touted pitching prospect committed to the University of Kentucky. He’s also garnering a lot of attention from professional teams with several in the stands watching him shine in the game versus the Wildcats.

Dallastown’s Nick Parker was equally effective in his time on the mound. Parker is headed to Coastal Carolina after his senior season concludes. The Lions and Wildcats are now both 10-2 in league play.

Here are the highlights from FOX43’s Andrew Kalista: