× State Police investigate fatal crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed an adult female Wednesday morning in Londonderry Township.

The accident occurred on E. Harrisburg Pike (Route 230) in the area of N. Deodate Road, according to police. Police were contacted about the crash just before 9:30 a.m.

Police say a Nissan Sedan and a GMC pickup truck were involved in the crash. Both drivers were transported to Hershey Medical Center. An adult female died at the hospital.

No other passengers were in either vehicle.