Warm again with a couple of thunderstorms possible late in the day Thursday

WARM WITH STORM CHANCES

The evening is warm and quite pleasant. A slight breeze continues too. Temperatures are in the 80s then fall to the 70s this evening. Overnight, lows only drop to the lower 60s. There may be some hazy, foggy spots too. The summer warmth is with us another day and you’ll notice the humidity a bit more too. Late in the day, a shower or thunderstorm is possible. Some of the thunderstorms could contain gusty winds. That doesn’t keep temperatures from topping out in the middle 80s. Heading into Friday, skies are partly cloudy into the morning. Some foggy and hazy spots are likely too. Morning lows are mild in the middle 60s. The pattern begins to break down allowing the next system to bring a better chance for showers and storms Friday. They should hold off until the afternoon and evening so it’s another warm day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s! Temperatures trend downward for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Front is south but close enough that a wave of low pressure develops on it bringing showers back into the area early Saturday. Readings are not as warm in the lower and middle 70s. Models now indicate we could have a few showers on Sunday. Still watching the trend but prepare for the possibility. Temperatures are still in the lower and middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK

As we begin the new work week, skies are partly cloudy and it’s dry. Highs are near 70 degrees. Sunshine and dry weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Readings are back into the lower 70s then jump to the upper 70s midweek.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist