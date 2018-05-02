× Wolf administration moves to help residents of 9 Skyline Healthcare facilities, including one in Lancaster

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf’s administration announced Wednesday that the departments of Aging, Human Services and Health are working to ensure the safety of residents living in nine nursing homes whose parent company is no longer able to fiscally operate the facilities.

The nursing homes are operated by Skyline Healthcare. One of them, Lancaster Care and Rehabilitation Center, is located in Lancaster. The others are located in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties, along with two in Philadelphia.

“We have installed temporary management at all nine facilities to ensure residents will continue to receive safe care,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are taking this action to ensure residents have continuity of care and their needs are met. Ensuring that Pennsylvania nursing home operators provide safe care to residents is a top priority of the department.”

The Department of Health has placed temporary management until further notice in each of the nine Skyline Healthcare facilities, including:

Doylestown Care and Rehabilitation Center, Doylestown, Bucks County;

Exeter Greens Care and Rehabilitation Center, Reading, Berks County;

Lancaster Care and Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster, Lancaster County;

Lansdale Care and Rehabilitation Center, Lansdale, Montgomery County;

Phoenixville Care and Rehabilitation Center, Phoenixville, Chester County;

Rosemont Care and Rehabilitation Center, Rosemont, Delaware County;

Stenton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Philadelphia;

Willow Terrace, Philadelphia; and

Wyndmoor Hills Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wyndmoor, Montgomery County.