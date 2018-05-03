× Arrest made after North Gate Shopping Center theft

YORK, Pa. — After recieving numerous tip calls following the release of surveillance photos, an arrest has been made in a theft from an employee break room at the North Gate Shopping Center, located on the 1500 block of North George Street.

David William Stahle, 41, has been charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking, and Receiving Stolen Property, after allegedly entering the break room area of a store and trying to steal a purse. According to a release from Northern York County Regional Police Department, on April 27th just before 9 p.m., an employee entered the break room and saw a man, later identified as Stahle, leaving the room with her purse stuck under his jacket.

The emplyee told police she followed him through the store, and caught up with him at the front door. After giving the purse back, he then fled the area on foot. The employee looked through her purse after this, and discovered that all of her cash had been taken out of it.

Stahle was taken into custody on Thursday by the York City Police Department and transported to York Central Booking.