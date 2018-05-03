× Bruce Arians announces he’s joining NFL on CBS as a color analyst

York High grad and former Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is moving from the sidelines to the broadcast booth.

Arians announced on Twitter Thursday that he is joining the crew at NFL on CBS.

Cheers to a new beginning! Happy to be joining @NFLonCBS 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/jucrOexa1z — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) May 3, 2018

Pro Football Talk reported later that Arians will join Greg Gumbel and Trent Green in the booth as a color analyst. Jamie Erdahl will be the sideline reporter.

“I always hoped that broadcasting would be an option after I retired from coaching as a way to stay involved with this great game,” Arians said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have that opportunity with such a class organization as CBS Sports.”

Last season, Gumbel and Green were considered the No. 2 team on CBS, behind the pairing of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts are the other broadcast tandem for CBS.

Arians served as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, going 9-3 while subbing in for ailing head coach Chuck Pagano, who was stricken with cancer during the season. When Pagano returned, Arians was hired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, where he went 49-30-1 in five seasons, leading Arizona to a division title and a NFC Championship game appearance in 2015.

Arians also went 27-39 in six seasons as head coach at Temple University from 1983-88.