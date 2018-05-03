Crews on the scene of three-alarm fire in Newberry Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of three-alarm fire.
Emergency dispatch says that a call came in around 4:25 a.m. for a reported fire in the first block of York Hill Road near Yocumtown Road in Newberry Township.
There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered or the extent of any damage at this time.
The homeowner told FOX43 that three people, two cats and a dog were able to escape the home safely.
The Fire Marshal will be on the scene later today to investigate.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.
40.129311 -76.791356