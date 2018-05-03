× Crews on the scene of three-alarm fire in Newberry Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of three-alarm fire.

Emergency dispatch says that a call came in around 4:25 a.m. for a reported fire in the first block of York Hill Road near Yocumtown Road in Newberry Township.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered or the extent of any damage at this time.

The homeowner told FOX43 that three people, two cats and a dog were able to escape the home safely.

The Fire Marshal will be on the scene later today to investigate.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on York Hill Rd. No word on injuries @fox43 pic.twitter.com/4HZ6gGr1Xe — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 3, 2018

The home is fully engulfed. Fire crews are trying to get the fire under control @fox43 pic.twitter.com/UVCjPaD7Zb — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 3, 2018

Still a very active scene. A home on York Hill Rd is fully engulfed. Crews are still working to put it out. The latest on @fox43 at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/ZTaYgTRBTC — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 3, 2018

The homeowner thinks the cause may be electrical. Police say the fire marshal will be heading to the scene sometime this morning @fox43 pic.twitter.com/XUPC1ha7xq — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 3, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.