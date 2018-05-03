× Frontier Airlines employee dead after being stabbed by a coworker at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA — A Frontier Airlines worker is dead after being stabbed by a coworker at Philadelphia International Airport, according to a WTXF FOX29 report.

According to sources, the two workers were involved in an argument on the tarmac in a secure area at Gate E6. The confrontation reportedly turned physical, and one worker stabbed the other. The victim was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition after being taken to an area hospital, but he later died of his injuries, FOX29 says.

The other employee was taken into police custody. No passengers were involved or harmed in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the airport has not said if any flights would be impacted by the incident.