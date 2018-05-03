× Hanover police investigating attempted armed robbery; suspect at large

HANOVER — Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Hanover.

According to Hanover Borough Police, the incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the area of High and Poplar Streets. Police said a caller reported a male subject was holding a handgun and standing in the roadway.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found two male subjects in the 200 block of N. Franklin Street. When they saw the officers, one of the men said the other had a gun. The second man allegedly ran away while displaying the handgun, police say.

The first subject told police the man with the gun attempted to rob him and had threatened a third subject with the gun before police arrived.

Police attempted to catch the suspect with the gun, but he fired one shot in the direction of a pursuing officer and escaped. He was last seen running west on Pine Street, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, standing 5-7 to 5-10, with a thin build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black sleeve — possibly a compression sleeve — on his right arm. Police say he was in possession of a silver handgun, possibly a revolver.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hanover Police at (717) 637-5575 or York County 911.