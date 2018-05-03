Lancaster County Prison officials turn to K9 searches to curtail drug smuggling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, P.A--- The opioid and heroin epidemic is seeping its way inside the walls of the Lancaster County Prison.

"What occurs outside doesn't stop just because somebody comes in and becomes an inmate in the facility," said Warden Cheryl Steberger-Simione.

Steberger-Simione said they start fighting the issue by implementing non-contact visits in August 2017.

She also said they've upgraded equipment, added more security and changed their mailing procedures.

However, they've seen 18 reported smuggling incidents, so far, this year.

She said that already exceeds the total from last year.

"We saw once we stop non-contact visits that other ways were being created to bring drugs into the facility so we're just trying to be one step ahead," said Steberger-Simione.

Starting two weeks ago, She said they've started K-9 searches.

K-9 officers and their partners go to random Lancaster County district judge offices, arriving with little notice.

The dogs search public places, such as bathrooms and lobbies, while also searching court areas, holding cells or any other areas a judge suggests.

She said they want anyone considering smuggling drugs to an inmate appearing at court to know the risk and the word is getting out on social media.

"It's the awareness. We're going to be there and we're doing something about it," said Steberger-Simione.

The smuggling hasn't been limited to people on the outside.

Last week, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office charged a former prison nurse after authorities say meth and fentanyl was found in her vehicle parked on the premises.

Also in December, a former corrections officer was arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine into the prison.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said he could not share their internal security efforts, citing an effort to keep the methods private to avoid letting people know what they do.

But he said they're taking notice, in-house.

"You can rest assure that we're going to make sure that anyone that tries to bring drugs into the Lancaster County Prison is going to be arrested and going to be prosecuted," said Parsons.

Steberge-Simione said they've added further training for their staff, as the opioid problem persists.

That includes an understanding of reactions and behaviors with certain drugs and also warning signs that an inmate could have drugs on them.