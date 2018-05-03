× Lancaster man to face homicide charges after death of son

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will face a homicide charge in court in connection to the death of his son.

Antonio Flores-Feliciano, 35, waived his preliminary hearing on Monday, and his case has been bound to Lancaster County Court.

Flores-Feliciano is already serving a 6.5 to 25-year sentence after being convicted of aggravated assault in 2012 for a series of abuse that had disabled his son.

On October 25, 2017, Addiel Flores died at 8-years-old and a Berks County forensic pathologist who performed the boy’s autopsy determined that he had died of head and brain trauma due to Shaken Baby Syndrome and Sudden Impact Syndrome.

The death was ruled a homicide.

Flores-Feliciano was the sole caregiver for the child when the injuries were inflicted.

In March 2018, police filed charges against Flores-Feliciano.

These new charges will not vacate the prior conviction.