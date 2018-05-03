× Lower Allen Township Police seek help in identifying possible retail theft suspect

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking help in identifying a possible suspect in a retail theft that occurred on April 29 at a Silver Spring Township Target store.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, the suspect is a black or Hispanic woman who was wearing aviator-style sunglasses, a maroon sweater, a white t-shirt, and blue jeans. She was seen leaving the Target store at 1:37 p.m. on April 29, and may also have been at the Capital City Mall around 1 p.m.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (855) 628-8477.