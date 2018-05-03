× Memorial, funeral services set for 3-year-old killed in Harrisburg fire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Memorial and funeral services have been planned for the 3-year-old girl killed in a fire in Harrisburg last month.

Willow Williams, 3, died of smoke inhalation from the fire on April 23.

According to Williams’ obituary, a memorial service will be held for the girl on Saturday, May 5 at 3:30 p.m. at Neumyer Funeral home, located at 1334 North 2nd Street in Harrisburg.

The family will be receiving guests from 3:00-3:30 p.m. with all welcome to attend.