One person shot at Nashville mall; suspect in custody

One person was shot at the Opry Mills shopping mall in Nashville on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department. The suspected shooter is in custody, officials said.

A local government source previously told CNN that there may have been as many as four people shot.

One victim has been transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition, according to tweets from the Nashville Fire Department.

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that the agency is responding to the scene.

