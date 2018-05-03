× Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers signs 4-year extension

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State men’s basketball coach has signed a four-year contract extension Thursday, the school announced Thursday.

Chambers led the Nittany Lions to a 26-13 record and a NIT Championship this past season. The 26 victories are the second-highest single-season total in program history.

“Coach Chambers has demonstrated tremendous vision and determination in building a strong foundation for our men’s basketball program,” said Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour in a press release announcing the signing. “The success the team enjoyed this season was a result of the efforts and passion of Patrick and his staff in creating a culture that has raised the standards and expectations of the program. Because of his leadership, our loyal and dedicated fans and everyone who supports Penn State men’s basketball are excited about continuing to build on the successes of the program and the development of our student-athletes.”

Penn State went 7-1 during the postseason and earned 19 votes in the final USA Today Coaches Poll.

Chambers, a Newtown Square native, joined the Villanova staff under Jay Wright in 2004 as the director of basketball operations, became an assistant coach the following year and was promoted to associate head coach in 2008.

After helping lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in 2008 and 2009 NCAA Final Four, Chambers took over the Boston University program, leading the Terriers to two-straight 20-win seasons, the America East Conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011.

The terms of the contract extension for Coach Chambers will be available publicly at such time that the contract is finalized and executed with all appropriate signatures.

Penn State returns three starters and eight of its 11 (scholarship) players for the 2018-19 season, in