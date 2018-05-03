Police investigating burglary in which safe containing nearly $12,000 worth of items stolen from Cumberland County home
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary in which unknown actor(s) stole a safe containing nearly $12,000 worth of items.
Sometime between April 27 at 4:00 p.m. and that same day at 8:50 p.m., unknown actor(s) broke into a home in the first block of White House Road in Southampton Township and stole a safe that contained the following:
- Victim’s social security card
- Diamond ring
- Black diamond ring
- Diamond necklace (valued at $5,000)
- 120 tablets of Adderall
- 360 tablets of Methadone
- 360 tablets of Oxicodone
- 5,000 rolled up into a pill bottle
If you have any information on this burglary, you can pass it on to State Police at Carlisle.
40.051981 -77.447249