× Police investigating burglary in which safe containing nearly $12,000 worth of items stolen from Cumberland County home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary in which unknown actor(s) stole a safe containing nearly $12,000 worth of items.

Sometime between April 27 at 4:00 p.m. and that same day at 8:50 p.m., unknown actor(s) broke into a home in the first block of White House Road in Southampton Township and stole a safe that contained the following:

Victim’s social security card

Diamond ring

Black diamond ring

Diamond necklace (valued at $5,000)

120 tablets of Adderall

360 tablets of Methadone

360 tablets of Oxicodone

5,000 rolled up into a pill bottle

If you have any information on this burglary, you can pass it on to State Police at Carlisle.