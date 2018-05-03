× Police searching for suspect who stole nearly $1,500 worth of electronics from Lancaster Township home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who stole nearly $1,500 worth of electronics from a Lancaster Township home.

At 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, an unknown male forced entry into a home in the 1000 block of Wheatland Avenue.

The man attempted entry at the back door, but was unsuccessful.

He proceeded to cut the screen of an unlocked window, gained entry, and proceeded to steal $1,483 worth of electronics.

The man was captured on the resident’s home security surveillance system and is described as a white man that stands approximately 6′ tall.

He was wearing blue sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, a blue backpack with white sneakers and a dark-colored bandana covering his face. The suspect was also wearing a dark pair of gloves.

Investigators believe the burglary is related to a second burglary that occurred near the same time along South President Avenue in Lancaster Township.

Any person knowing the identity of this male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit A Tip.”