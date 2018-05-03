× State auditor general launches probe of Pennsylvania’s statewide radio system

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said he will soon begin an audit of the recently-awarded deal to replace the unreliable and ineffective statewide radio system that failed Pennsylvania State Police and first responders over the past 20 years.

“The time is right to take a deep dive to ensure Pennsylvania gets it right this time,” DePasquale said in a press release. “Our first responders and taxpayers cannot afford a repeat of the previous two-decade boondoggle contract that failed miserably during the Eric Frein manhunt.”

The audit will cover the contracting process from start to finish, focusing on these areas:

What led up to and went into the 2016 Request for Proposals to replace the statewide radio network;

Compliance with procurement procedures, including writing of specifications, vendor solicitation, and contract performance measurements; and

Current status of the contract.

“In short, my audit will cover the ‘who, what, when, where and why’ of the contract to provide statewide radio service for the Pennsylvania State Police and other emergency responders, who put their lives on the line for all of us every day,” DePasquale said. “Should my auditors find areas where changes are recommended, I will push for all involved to re-open the contract to make necessary improvements to serve the needs of the emergency response community and the taxpayers.”