State DEP imposes $355K penalty against Sunoco's Mariner East 2 pipeline

HARRISBURG — Sunoco Pipeline LP has been hit with a $355,622 penalty for violations of the Clean Streams Law that occurred during construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline between May 3, 2017 and February 27, 2018, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) news release.

Sunoco’s construction activities resulted in an “unpermitted” discharge of drilling fluids to wetlands, wild trout streams and High-Quality Waters to areas in Allegheny, Blair, Cambria, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lancaster and Washington counties, the DEP release states. That discharge violated Sunoco’s permits as well as the Clean Streams Law.

“No violations are acceptable,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Cleaning up a spill does not excuse Sunoco, or any other company, from complying with the law or paying an appropriate penalty.”

The release notes that most of the penalty amount, $337,724 to be exact, will go to the Clean Water Fund while the remainder will be used to reimburse the county conservation districts that were impacted. The penalty is in addition to the $12.6 million penalty levied against Sunoco in February which covers separate violations.