State prison inmate pleads guilty to involvement in prison tax scheme

SCRANTON — An inmate at State Correctional Institution – Smithfield (SCI) in Huntingdon pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and assisting in making false statements to the IRS, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Jeremy Baney, 47, admitted to being involved in a prison tax scheme from November 2009 through February 2012, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed. Baney obtained names and social security numbers of inmates for a former inmate who would then prepare and file the fraudulent tax returns with fictitious wages and holdings in order to get a refund.

The government alleges that Baney attempted to receive tax refunds totaling $2237,407, which he was not entitled to receive.

“Tax refunds should only be issued to taxpayers who are entitled to them,” said Guy Ficco, Special Agent in Charge IRS Criminal Investigation. “IRS-CI is sworn to protect the tax system and bring to justice those who would steal from the Treasury.”

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.