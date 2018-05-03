× Two men facing charges after allegedly leading police on chase while DUI in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after driving under the influence and leading police on a chase.

Anthony Shirer II, 25, of Lancaster, is facing felony fleeing and eluding while DUI, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, among other related charges for the incident.

Travis OConnel, 19, of New Providence, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 30 around 11:00 p.m., police began a pursuit of Shirer’s vehicle on Route 30 near Route 41 in Salisbury Township.

The chase continued south on Route 41 in Chester County with speeds reaching over 110 mph.

With assistance from State Police, spike strips were used and deployed successfully, with the pursuit ending on Route 926, east of Hood Road in West Marlborough Township. A pit maneuver spun out Shirer’s vehicle.

