Utz voluntarily recalls certain brands of tortilla chips

HANOVER — Utz® Quality Foods, LLC, is voluntarily recalling select expiration dates of some Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chip items due to potential contamination of undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products subject to this voluntary recall were distributed to retail outlets in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WV.

NO ILLNESSES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS VOLUNTARY RECALL HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO DATE.

The product items and expiration dates being recalled are:

Item Description UPC Code Expiration Date

FROM Expiration Date

TO Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00383-6 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00384-3 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00385-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00387-4 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Utz 52 oz Tortill Chip 4-Pack 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Utz 64 oz Rount White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01317-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01327-9 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01337-9 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Weis 11 oz Restaurant Sytle Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00426-3 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00427-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00425-6 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18 Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips 0-72080-41000-0 JUN 2 18 JUN 23 18 Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-04100-9 DEC 29 18 DEC 29 18 Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-05910-3 DEC 15 18 DEC 15 18

Please see below for an example of reading the expiration dates and UPC code:

Bag Front Bag Back Expiration Date Example

The expiration date may be found in the upper right corner of the bag.

The UPC code may be found on the back of the bag under the ingredients.

The expiration date is noted as the month, day, year. In this example, June 23, 2018.

No other Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz or Weis Tortilla Chip products are being recalled.

Consumers are urged NOT to eat the products subject to this recall. Consumers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard it.

For further information please contact the Customer Care Team:

Email: customerservice@utzsnacks.com

Or, call 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time

Retailers and wholesalers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration